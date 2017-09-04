2017 CMA Awards Nominations: Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban & More
Labor Day is the day for the Country Music Association! The nominees for this year’s CMAs were just announced on ‘Good Morning America.’ See the full nomination list for the 51st annual show.
Talk about kicking off Labor Day on the right foot. Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne and Dustin Lynch appeared on Good Morning America on Sept. 4 to announce all the biggest country stars that earned a nomination for this year’s CMA Awards. Even as though the sun hadn’t risen on most of the country, the party was already started. Yee-haw. Now, it’s all a matter of waiting until country music’s biggest night. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are set to host once again (for the tenth year in a row!) and the show will air live on Nov. 8 on ABC. Check out all the nominations below (courtesy of ABC News) and be sure to tune into the CMAs to see who wins.
Entertainer Of The Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Chruch
Thomas Rent
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo Of The Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group Of The Year
(Award goes to the group)
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
New Artist Of The Year
Luke Olms
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Lauren Alaina
Musician Of The Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
Album Of The Year
(Award goes to the artist and producer(s))
The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce
From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse
Single Of The Year
(Award goes to the artist, producer(s), and mix engineer(s))
“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse
Song Of The Year
(Award goes to the songwriter(s))
“Better Man” — Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
“Body Like A Back Road” — Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt On My Boots” — Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man” — Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Musical Event Of The Year
(Award goes to each artist)
Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Kill A Word – Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)
Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Music Video Of The Year
(Award goes to the artist and director)
“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy
“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy
“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver
