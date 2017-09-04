2017 CMA Awards Nominations: Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban & More

Labor Day is the day for the Country Music Association! The nominees for this year’s CMAs were just announced on ‘Good Morning America.’ See the full nomination list for the 51st annual show.

Talk about kicking off Labor Day on the right foot. Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne and Dustin Lynch appeared on Good Morning America on Sept. 4 to announce all the biggest country stars that earned a nomination for this year’s CMA Awards. Even as though the sun hadn’t risen on most of the country, the party was already started. Yee-haw. Now, it’s all a matter of waiting until country music’s biggest night. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are set to host once again (for the tenth year in a row!) and the show will air live on Nov. 8 on ABC. Check out all the nominations below (courtesy of ABC News) and be sure to tune into the CMAs to see who wins.

Entertainer Of The Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Chruch

Thomas Rent

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Duo Of The Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group Of The Year

(Award goes to the group)

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

New Artist Of The Year

Luke Olms

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Lauren Alaina

Musician Of The Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

Album Of The Year

(Award goes to the artist and producer(s))

The Breaker – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton; Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum; Producer(s): busbee

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit; Producer(s): Dave Cobb

The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf, Eric Masse

Single Of The Year

(Award goes to the artist, producer(s), and mix engineer(s))

“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Producer(s): Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer(s): Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Producer(s): Dann Huff, Keith Urban; Mix Engineer(s): Chris Lord-Alge

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt; Producer(s): Zach Crowell; Mix Engineer(s): Zach Crowell

“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi; Producer(s): Bart Butler, Jon Pardi; Mix Engineer(s): Ryan Gore

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert; Producer(s): Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Glenn Worf; Mix Engineer(s): Eric Masse

Song Of The Year

(Award goes to the songwriter(s))

“Better Man” — Songwriter(s): Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Songwriter(s): Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen

“Body Like A Back Road” — Songwriter(s): Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt On My Boots” — Songwriter(s): Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man” — Songwriter(s): Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Musical Event Of The Year

(Award goes to each artist)

Craving You – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

Funny How Time Slips Away – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Kill A Word – Eric Church (feat. Rhiannon Giddens)

Setting the World on Fire – Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)

Speak to a Girl – Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Music Video Of The Year



(Award goes to the artist and director)

“Better Man” – Little Big Town; Director(s): Becky Fluke and Reid Long

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban; Director(s): Carter Smith

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris); Director(s): TK McKamy

“Vice” – Miranda Lambert; Director(s): Trey Fanjoy

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne; Director(s): Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

HollywoodLifers, was your favorite nominated?