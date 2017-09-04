Michelle Obama, Serena Williams & More Stars Dress As Beyonce To Ring In Her 36th B-Day

Happy Bey Day! It’s Beyonce’s 36th birthday and that means her her closest friends and family are going all out to celebrate her. Stars like Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and Bey’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy all posed for an amazing photo shoot as a tribute to the queen!

Go, go, go, go go, go, go, Beyonce. It’s your birthday. We gon’ party like it’s yo birthday. While fans are ringing in Queen Bey’s 36th birthday with some fun tributes on social media and her hubby JAY-Z, 47, is singing his heart out to his love, some of her other nearest and dearest devised a much more elaborate plan for honoring the Lemonade artist. Eighteen of her relatives and squad members — including former first lady Michelle Obama, tennis star Serena Williams, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles and Destiny’s Child group members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — dressed up in the queen’s iconic “Formation” video look for a photo shoot that resulted in an epic gallery posted as a tribute to the diva on her website for her birthday! Click here to see Beyonce’s sexiest pics since becoming a mom.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ, FROM YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS,” read the message written above the gallery of tribute pics posted on Beyonce’s website in honor of the greatest day of the year! The pics included the previously mentioned members of Bey’s inner circle, along with Angie Beyince, Bianca Lawson, Bey’s 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Chloe Bailey, Drea Jones, Gloria Carter, Halle Bailey, Hattie White, Ingrid Burley, Justice Jones, Kawana Brown, Mai Lassiter and Vernell Jackson Keys. CHECK OUT THE AMAZING GALLERY OF “FORMATION” TRIBUTE PICS FOR BEY’S BIRTHDAY RIGHT HERE.

Not only was this special birthday project a lovely present for Bey, but the group took it as an opportunity to raise awareness about something very important to Bey: the suffering the victims of Harvey are going through in her hometown of Houston. Above the gallery was a call to action line that read, ” JOIN US IN SUPPORTING HOUSTON RELIEF EFFORTS #BEYGOODHOUSTON.” We’re sure these pics, and the attempt to gain more support for Harvey victims, will put a smile on Bey’s face today!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the photo shoot done in honor of Bey for her 36th birthday? Do you totally love the pics? Let us know below!