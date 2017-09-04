36 Sexy Pics Of Beyonce Looking Hotter Than Ever Since Becoming A Mom

Happy birthday, Beyonce! The queen officially turns 36 today, Sept. 4, and in honor of her big day, we’re looking back at some of her hottest photos since she first became a mom in 2012.

It’s no secret that Beyonce is a total MILF, and even after giving birth twice — first, to Blue Ivy in Jan. 2012, then to twins Sir and Rumi in June 2017 — she always manages to look like a smokeshow. Sept. 4 is Bey’s 36th birthday, and we couldn’t let the day pass without rounding up some of her sexiest post-baby photos, right?! After years in the public eye, the birthday girl has become an expert at dressing her fabulous, curvy figure, whether it be in skintight dresses, jumpsuits, or even mostly-sheer ensembles. From the Grammy Awards to the VMAs and even when she’s just out on the town, Bey always looks good.

Can we talk about how just ONE month after Beyonce welcomed Sir and Rumi, she was back on Instagram posting amazing pictures of herself!? She even showed off an already-toned tummy in a sporty crop top for one video, and put her full figure on display in a hip-hugging, off-the-shoulder red dress in another. After Blue was born in 2012, Beyonce proved from the get-go that she was going to embrace her post-baby body, and she’s been doing just that ever since. Who could forget her EPIC latex dress at the 2016 Met Gala? She looked perfect!

Some of our other fave Beyonce looks after kids include her sheer 2015 Met Gala dress, her look on the 2016 VMAs red carpet, and that incredible white/nude, floral dress from the 2014 Grammys. You can click through the gallery above to check out more of Bey’s sexiest pics since giving birth!

HollywoodLifers, leave your birthday messages for Beyonce in the comments section below!