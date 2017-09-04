‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Dean Finally Choses Between Danielle & Kristina

The main love triangle of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ came to a dramatic end this week when Dean seriously broke one woman’s heart.

Bachelor in Paradise brought in some new men, which meant new love triangles — and the continuation of Dean/Danielle/Kristina‘s disaster. When Dean found out Kristina had witnessed he and Danielle all over each other, he went to apologize…ish. It wasn’t great; he said he didn’t know she was there, basically just pissing her off more. Reminder: his pool hook up was only 10 hours after he slept with Kristina.

As for the newbies, Blake (the guy who fought with Whaboom non-stop) and Fred (the guy who Rachel went to camp with) both arrived late, and had completely different reactions form the peanut gallery. Most of the women seemed into Fred, and Dominique immediately accepted his date invite. None of the women were into Blake — Kristina, his first choice, said no; luckily Christen, his second choice, said yes. Their double date was basically just water adventures… heavy on the adventure, light on the romance.

Christen’s current fling, Jack Stone, was worried since she left, and the rest of the girls were worried that he was a bad kisser, since apparently that’s what Christen had said. So, Jasmine, Danielle, and Raven all decided to make out with him, and said he was actually pretty decent. Yes, really. Speaking of making out, Robby and Amanda also went on their first date, furthering their connection.

Love Triangles & Squares Take Over The Rose Ceremony

Then it was time for the cocktail hour. Ben Z. decided he hadn’t made a connection with anyone, so he didn’t want to take a rose away from another man, and out he went. During the ceremony, Jack, Blake, and Tickle Monster all tried to get Christen’s rose. She literally made out with all three of them during that hour.

One person who did make a choice this week? Dean. That’s right, he finally told both the girls that he wanted to pursue Danielle, not Kristina. Granted, Kristina was pissed and blamed both Dean and Danielle. Raven tried to explain that it wasn’t D-Lo’s fault and that just angered her even more.

Wells then got really honest with Kristina. “Why Are you fighting for someone who isn’t fighting for you?” he asked her. “You are amazing. You’re one of the coolest, badass chicks in the world… and you don’t deserve that.” So, who got whose rose at the ceremony?

Lacey chose Daniel

Taylor chose Derek

Amanda chose Robby

Raven chose Adam

Dominique chose Diggy

Jasmine chose Tickle Monster

Christen chose Jack Stone



Kristina gave a speech at the ceremony, saying that in her next relationship, she was looking forward to being put first and valued. She didn’t give out her rose and decided to leave, Dean asked to walk her out. When they hugged, he apologized and told her he hated himself. She got in the car and left.

With that, Danielle gave Dean her rose, and newbies Blake and Fred headed out the door they came in just a few hourse before.

