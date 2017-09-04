Angelina Jolie Looks Slimmest Ever & Admits She’s Had Health Issues — Is She OK?

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie reveals that she’s faced some new “health issues” and she’s looking as thin as we’ve ever seen her! Just how is the gorgeous A-lister coping with her separation from Brad Pitt?

While promoting her new film First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie opened up about how she is coping with her on-going divorce from Brad Pitt, 53. She also revealed that she’s been dealing with some health issues this year. And on Aug. 25, she stepped out to promote the film, looking surprisingly thin. Could these things be related? HEAD HERE TO SEE THE NEW PHOTO.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” she told the Sunday Telegraph. “I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.” She is clearly alluding to her separation from Brad. But is she also saying she’s having chemotherapy? Or was she referencing the physical toll battling cancer takes on an individual? In 2013, she had a preventive double mastectomy after she discovering she had the BRCA1 gene, which greatly increased her chances of breast and ovarian cancer. Perhaps that’s what she had in mind with that statement.

During the interview she also revealed that she isn’t enjoying the single life in pretty stark terms. “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted,” she stated. “There are no upsides, there’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.” Poor Angie. Here’s hoping that she has lots of support from friends and family during what must be a truly difficult period. Take a look back at some of Brad and Angelina’s most memorable moments right here.

