Younes Bendjima Lovingly Wraps His Arm Around Kourtney Kardashian On Sweet Date At Malibu Fair

Too cute! Kourtney Kardashian and her hunky boy toy Younes Bendjima spent Sept. 1 at the Malibu Fair where they were spotted looking awfully comfy together! Take a peek at their adorable, PDA-filled night out!

It’s hard not to root for Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in 2017! After years of heartache with Scott Disick, 34, and his wild lifestyle, it’s such a relief to see her settling into what sure appears to be a healthy, happy relationship with her younger man Younes Bendjima, 24! And not just because Younes is a tall glass of water! They seem genuinely happy together! Which is why their cute trip to the Malibu Fair together was all the more adorable! Check out pics of Younes and Kourtney right here!

While leaving the fair, Younes was glimpsed with his arm casually around the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star! And, of course, Kourt was holding his hand over her shoulder! They are clearly so at home with each other! And it appears someone is a pretty good shot! The eldest Kardashian sister was carting along two stuffed animals from the festivities! Did you win those, Younes?! These two always know how to make date night something special! And although this romance seemed like it was destined to be a fling, they appear to be really making a go of it!

As we previously reported, all this lovey dovey time together isn’t sitting too well with Kourt’s baby daddy Scott, who’s said to be fuming over her falling for Younes! “Scott really isn’t happy about Kourtney dating Younes. He hates the fact that Younes is younger, and hotter, and it drives Scott crazy jealous that Kourtney is clearly really into him,” a source close to Scott previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has always assumed that Kourtney would be there waiting for him, no matter what—that he could go off and party, hook up with other chicks, and disappear for weeks on end, and that Kourtney would just take him back. It’s been a really serious shock to Scott’s system to realize that’s not the case, and that Kourtney’s moved on.” Good for you, Kourt!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU as obsessed with this couple as we are? Let us know!