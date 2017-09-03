Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ab-Off: Who Has The Superior Sizzling Six-Pack: Vote

Tristan Thompson flashed his well-toned abs on Sept. 2, but whatever he can do, Khloe Kardashian can do better! She flaunted her own firm tummy, so it’s time to vote – who has the better abs?

The couple that does crunches together, stays together, right? Is a flat stomach the key to a full heart? Probably not. However, sit-ups, plans and thrusts are a vital part of Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson’s life. These two lovebirds flaunted the results of their hard work on Sept. 2 on their respective social media accounts. The 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star showed off his stomach on his Instagram, posing in a picture that could have been the cover to his next mixtape (if he were a rapper.) Khloe threw up the deuces while Tristan posed without a shirt. Nice.

Now that we’ve seen Tristan’s six-pack, what is Khloe packin’ under her shirt? Well, the Strong Looks Better Naked author gave fans a peek at her own flat stomach on her Snapchat. She pulled down her black sweatpants while wearing just a sports bra, giving everyone a good look at her tummy. The KUWTK star’s stomach looked toned, tanned and tight. Way to go, Khloe! It seems that dedication and hours in the gym worked out. Even though she was on vacation, she wasn’t slacking on her exercise. “Waiting for my baby to join me on this hike,” Khloe reportedly wrote in the caption, according to Daily Mail. Now, the question is: whose six-pack reigns supreme?

For those who want to get a stomach like Khloe, she shared the five exercises that helped her get a tighter tummy on her app. Khloe, along with her trainer, Don-A-Matrix, laid out the five key exercises it’ll take to get a Kardashian-approved core. In short, there are a lot of crunches, dips and planks. However, the results are pretty undeniable. Just take a look at Khloe’s stomach for proof!

Khloe actually flaunted her abs while rocking a black bodysuit while on her way to the gym on Aug. 30. This came after reports that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was 12-weeks pregnant with Tristan’s baby. Imagine that. While Khloe would love to have a baby with the NBA star, her slim figure pretty much squashed any talk that she had a three-month-old bun in her oven.

Don’t forget to vote on whom you think has the better abs, HollywoodLifers. Who do you think that the better stomach?