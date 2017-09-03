T.I. & Tiny’s Sex Life ‘Is On Another Planet’ After Reconciling — It’s Given Relationship ‘New Life’

Since making amends, T.I. and Tiny’s sex life is said to be WHITE HOT! Here’s the details on their reignited romance!

Although T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, have their ups and downs, the love between them always seems to bring them back together, time after time! And now that that messy Bernice Burgos, 37, episode is apparently behind them and Tiny has been sculpting that “revenge body,” these two are said to be more passionate than ever together! Our insider has all the juicy details on this simmering love affair! Want more pics of this sexy pair? Head right here for loads of adorable moments from T.I. and Tiny!

‘Tip can’t get enough of her sexy body and constantly tells her she’s never looked this good,” a source close to the couple tells HollywodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole process has breathed new life into their sex life and it’s been sizzling ever since. It’s honestly on another planet and Tip is loving it. Their renewed passion has breathed new life into their once fractured relationship.” Aww! These two sound like they’re closer than ever now!

Besides her incredible body, could something else be feeding the fire between them? According to our insider, T.I. is also absolutely loving Tiny’s eye-catching new red ‘do! “Tiny’s new red hair is only adding to his excitement. He feels like he’s got a new wild woman to go home to and he can’t wait. He thinks she’s beautiful no matter what her hair looks like, but this short red hair might be his favorite of all time. He can see that it’s given her a new swag and that really turns him on,” a family insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Don’t stand too close to this couple, you might get burned!

