Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Cuddling Adorable Puppies With The Weeknd In NYC

Are Selena Gomez and The Weeknd about to become parents…to an adorable pooch? The two were spotted playing with puppies while in NYC on Sep. 2. Are these lovebirds about to adopt a dog?

Is Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, getting serious – like, pet serious? These two lovebirds were seen in a New York City pet store on Sept. 2, getting up close and personal with some sweet little doggies. Selena’s smile could not have been any brighter while snuggling what looked to be an English Toy Cockier Spaniel. Awww. Could that little doggie be the new addition to Selena and Abel Tesfaye’s (the Weeknd’s real name) family? If that is the case, these two might be more seriously in love than people thought!

It could be that Selena and Abel just wanted to have some fun with some dogs. “I walked into a pet store just to play [with] the puppies and Selena Gomez and the Weeknd were just chillin, also playing with puppies,” one Twitter user wrote. “They both looked so happy.” Another twitter user said “So I wanted to go see Stonewall and we stopped at a little [pet] store and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are in here, playing wit puppies!” After all, who could resist the temptation to spend some personal time with some cute dogs?

Selena actually has six dogs, according to Get Leashed magazine. The “Fetish” singer has taken six rescue dogs into her life: Wallace, a shelter dog; Fina, a stray that was found by Selena’s mom in a parking lot; Chazz, a dog Selena met while shooting the Wizards of Waverly Place movie in Puerto Rico; Baylor, a husky mix she adopted while on a trip in Canada with her ex, Justin Bieber, 23; Chip, a dog Selena rescued from a shelter; and Willie, a Labrador retriever that was abandoned by his owners when they moved away. Selena actually saved Willie’s life, as she adopted him right before he was going to be euthanized!

So, if Selena and Abel do adopt a dog, it wouldn’t be the first time she’s gotten a pet with a boyfriend. Are they about to become proud parents to a pretty pooch? Fans will have to wait and see. It could be that these two decided that a puppy playdate was the perfect way to end their day in NYC. These two have been living it up in the Big Apple. Sel and Abel had a romantic dinner for two at an Italian restaurant on Aug. 31, and the next day, they got sweet desert while strolling through the West Village. Aww.

