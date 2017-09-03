Taylor Swift Drops Full Version Of Sexy New Song ‘Ready For It’ & We’re Already Obsessed

Are you ready for a brand new song from Taylor Swift? Surprise! Tay released ‘…Ready For It?’ on Sep. 3, and it’s a sexy banger. Listen to it and scope out the lyrics – is it love letter to her bae Joe Alwyn?

Are Labor Day Jams a thing now? Taylor Swift, 27, may have given fans the perfect song to celebrate the end of the summer by releasing “…Ready For It” right before the U.S. holiday. The second track of her forthcoming Reputation record is a massive sounding dance hit. It has Taylor’s trademark big vocals to a pounding electronic beat, but what’s really sizzling in the lyrics (courtesy of Genius.) Check them out below while you’re listening. You can also click here to buy it on iTunes.

So, is this song about Taylor’s current love, Joe Alwyn? Taylor sings about how “some boys are tryin’ too hard / he don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so/” At age 26, Joe is technically not younger than all of Taylor’s exes, as Harry Styles is 23. Maybe Ms. Swift decided to cross out Harry’s name in her memory? She does sing “every love known in comparison is a failure / I forget their names now.” So, her new romance is so great that she’s actually forgetting her past heartbreak? That’s hot. Hopefully all her fans were ready for such a sizzling song, as it’s far more upbeat and positive compared to her first single.

Swifties knew that new music was coming because Taylor gave them a head’s up that she was releasing a preview during – of all things – a college football game. Yes, Taylor sent out a notice, encouraging fans to tune in during the Alabama Crimson Tide game with the Florida State Seminoles. Taylor got Swifties to watch college football. What a world we live in. Those die-hard fans were rewarded, as a commercial for ABC’s new fall lineup included part of “…Ready For It.” Huh. Well, this wasn’t too surprising, as ABC used “Look What You Made Me Do” to hype up the upcoming season of TGIT shows. It seems that Swifties desperate for the next snippet from Reputation better keep their televisions tuned to ABC.

What do you think about Taylor’s new song, HollywoodLifers? Do you like this one better than “Look What You Made Me Do?” Who do you think it’s about?

