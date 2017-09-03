Taylor Swift Fans Boo Her When She Hides Leaving BFF’s Wedding — Was That Fair?

Taylor Swift has left the building — but fans are not thrilled with the way she did it. Tay exited her childhood BBF Abigail Anderson’s wedding on Sept. 2 via an elaborate set-up intended to shield her from the eyes of fans who were not happy she was hiding. But do they have a right to be mad?

Taylor Swift, 27, had fans fuming when she chose to duck and run out of her BFF Abigail Anderson‘s wedding in Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 2. A large group of Swifties were waiting out in the rain just to get a quick peek at the “Look What You Made Me Do” songstress and though they were in the perfect spot to see her, Tay had security totally obstruct their view so she could get out sight unseen. Fans cheers for T Swizzle soon turned to loud boos when they realized they wouldn’t be able to see their fave singer after all! Click here to see pics of Tay’s “LWYMMD” music video.

In the video below of Tay’s swift exit from the church, caught on camera by TMZ, security is seen setting up a barrier between Tay and the onlookers. Several men held up black curtains that extended along the 10-foot walk from the church door to the SUV that was waiting to take Tay away. You can watch the clip, but we assure you that all you will see of Taylor is the top of the umbrella that was used to cover her peeking out from above the black barrier. The surrounding fans, made up of adults and children, went from crying, “We love you Taylor” to some getting so angry they said,”Very disappointing, not cool.”

Of course, we have to step back here and say, was that really fair? Taylor was attending the wedding of a childhood best friend and clearly did not want to steal her thunder. We’re pretty sure this great escape had more to do with not wanting to detract from her friend’s big day or draw even more attention to herself than she already had just by acting as a bridesmaid. The paps had already grabbed shots of Tay in her maroon bridesmaid’s dress and she probably felt like that was enough to satisfy the media and just wanted to make sure Abigail remained the star. Even though Taylor loves her fans, she probably didn’t feel it was the right place to engage. This just wasn’t her day! And honestly, that makes her an amazing best friend, whether fans like it or not.

