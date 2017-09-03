When it comes to tattoos it seems Paris Jackson wants unique designs in unique places. The starlet revealed her latest ink on Instagram on Sept. 2 and while the tattoos themselves were eye-catching, the most startling part of the pic was she went totally topless!

Paris Jackson, 19, is a go with the flow kind of person, that’s for sure. In fact, she’s so carefree that when she decided to reveal her latest tattoos to her fans on Sept. 2 she did so through a very revealing Instagram post. The daughter of the late iconic pop star Michael Jackson showed off her new spiritually-themed ink, which runs in a vertical line between her breasts, in a filtered full frontal topless pic that left very little to the imagination. In fact, the only thing that was covered up were her nipples, which she posted two tropical flower emojis over. Hey, that’s Paris’ form of modesty and we are living for it!

The young star — who was spotted at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood that same day, laughing while taking a cigarette break with a friend — first revealed she had gotten some new ink in another pic she shared on Instagram of her décolletage covered up in bandages. “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere,” she wrote over the pic. Ew! But classic Paris wit, that’s for sure. The tattoos are chakras, which are said to be energy centers that are placed in seven points on the body.

While we totally think these tats are a great choice, they are just the latest in a collection of ink Paris has covered her body in. Recently, Paris received matching spoon tattoos with her godfather Macaulay Culkin. The celeb has also had her body covered in many tattoos that pay tribute to her legendary father, whose Aug. 29 birthday she recently marked with a lovely message. See the most beautiful pics of Paris right here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris’ brand new set of spiritual tattoos? Let us know below!