Lil Wayne Hospitalized Again For Seizures, Concert In Las Vegas Uncertain

Oh no. Lil Wayne has been rushed for the hospital due to seizures. And his scheduled Las Vegas performance isn’t looking good. Details.

Lil Wayne was taken to Northwestern Memorial hospital in Chicago early on Sept. 3 due to seizures, according to TMZ. He was found unconscious in his hotel room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue and paramedica were immediately called. According to multiple sources he had at least one seizure at the hotel and a second once in arrived at the hospital. By late afternoon, his conditioned had improved so much the rapper’s team attempted to have him discharged but doctor’s advised against it. Check out pic of Lil Wayne right here.

Why the urgency to get Wayne out of the hospital? He has a show scheduled at Drais Beachclub in Las Vegas at midnight. He was set to perform alongside Rae Sremmurd. So, it’s possible he is still be in hospital at the time of this reporting. This would naturally jeopardize the show. Also, the rapper has suffered seizures due to flying in the past and did not want to run the risk in order to get him to his Vegas slot.

This story is developing.

