Taylor Gushes Over ‘Younger Man’ In ‘Ready For It’ & Fans Convinced It’s New BF Joe Alwyn

Sometimes a ‘younger man’ is what you need to break a string of bad relationships. Taylor Swift fans think that’s what her new single, ‘Ready For It,’ is all about, cause she seems to be gushing over new beau Joe Alwyn!

To say that Taylor Swift, 27, has had a string of bad relationships with men who have broken her heart one to many times would be an understatement. But fans seem to think that pattern has finally been broken with Tay’s new beau Joe Alwyn, 26, and now they have the receipts to prove it! When Tay dropped “Ready For It,” the second single off her soon-to-be-released album, Reputation, around 8 a.m. EST on Sept. 3, fans totally flipped — not just because they had gotten yet another taste of what T Swizzle has in store for us, but because she appears to be singing about a “younger man” who she plans to “keep forever.” Hmm, who could she be referencing? Why Joe, of course!

Swifties immediately took to Twitter to proclaim their love for the song (which came just over a week after she dropped the first single off the upcoming album, “Look What You Made Me Do”) and immediately began to dissect the lyrics that clearly reference her new relationship with Joe. “”younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so” –> this song HAS to be about Joe Alwyn and I’m dying 😍🔥🔥🔥 #ReadyForIt,” radio host Savannah Grimm tweeted, along with a screen grab of the songs lyrics that are clearly referencing the British heartthrob. “Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so 🎶Is it for Joe Alwyn?Tell meeeee. Reputation era is slaying @taylorswift13 #ReadyForIt,” another fan, who was very proud of making the discovery, tweeted. Click here to see pics of Tay’s “LWYMMD” video looks and her previous personas.

Others pointed out that by gushing over Joe, Tay was also throwing some not so subtle shade at exes like Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Joe Jonas. “‘Younger than my exes…’ 😏 #HarryStyles #JoeAlwyn #TaylorSwift #Swift #swiftie #areyoureadyforit #ReadyForIt #exes #OMG,” one Taylor follower wrote alongside a GIF of the star winking. Check out the rest of the epic reactions to the song’s references to Joe below and read the full lyrics to the song here (courtesy of Genius.) You can also listen to “Ready For It” on iTunes right here.

"younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so" –> this song HAS to be about Joe Alwyn and I'm dying 😍🔥🔥🔥 #ReadyForIt pic.twitter.com/oTvsrCH42m — Savannah Grimm (@savvygrimm) September 3, 2017

Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so 🎶Is it for Joe Alwyn?Tell meeeee. Reputation era is slaying @taylorswift13 #ReadyForIt — Pezza 💋 (@CometaJovy) September 3, 2017

I love the fact that #ReadyForIt is about Joe Alwyn. It's Taylor's way to introduce us to him — Lola Foura (@OlgaFoura) September 3, 2017

wow better than LWYMMD! AND so bad ass, joe alwyn is pictured #ReadyForIt — PALOPAF✈️ (@stephenC18255) September 3, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tay’s references to Joe in “Ready For It”? Is she really singing about him? Do you love their relationship? Let us know below!

