‘GoT’: Sophie Turner Thinks Littlefinger Got The Wretched Fate He Deserved

After years of playing Sansa Stark on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Sophie Turner has learned how to throw some witty shade. She put that skill to good use when a ‘GoT’ fan defended Littlefinger on Twitter. Sophie thinks the manipulative character got what was coming to him and wasn’t afraid to say so!

Fans totally lost their minds in celebration when Lord Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen) finally got his just deserts served to him via a knife to the throat courtesy of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at the request of her big sis, Sansa (Sophie Turner), during the season seven finale of Game of Thrones on Aug. 27. Well most fans. For some reason, a few members of the GoT fandom were sad to see this conniving player in the game of thrones go. But the Lady of Winterfell herself was squarely on the pro side when it came to Littlefinger’s death. Click here to see pics of the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones.

Seeing as Sansa was most often the object of both Littlefinger’s creepy desires and at the center of his deceitful manipulations, Sophie has every right to hate him and be glad the character is finally gone. So when a fan took to Twitter to express their grief over the Lord Protector of the Vale’s death, Sophie just had to get involved. The fan — who was responding to another user’s thread about how glad they were Sansa was the one to “get littlefinger on his knees and beg” for his life — claimed Petyr “never hurt Sansa.” OMG, was that the wrong thing to say!

Sophie saw the thread and fired back with an epic response that showed Littlefinger got the wretched fate he truly deserved. “Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons…. Who killed her family… who ended up torturing her…. but ur right.. no harm done,” she tweeted, adding a sarcastic thumbs-up emoji for good measure. OMG, we’re dying. If we could put Sophie on the Iron Throne right now we would! Then the same user wrote, “Reminder:Petyr Baelish gave back Winterfell to the Starks. He killed Joffrey. He saved Sansa and Jon. He won the battle of bastartds #GoTS7,” to which Sophie replied, “Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her)…. because he owed her…. for selling her to the boltons…. need I say more?” Um, no, we think she’s good!

Is this what you've interpreted from that heartbreaking scene where a broken man confessed his feelings?!!! Everyin knows it was fan service — Hanna Loren (@HannaLoren11) August 29, 2017

I've no sympathy for that perv. Great player of the the game, but a perv nonetheless https://t.co/CPNUVIl9bv — ㅤ (@SophieTurntits) August 29, 2017

Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons…. Who killed her family… who ended up torturing her…. but ur right.. no harm done 👍 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her)…. because he owed her…. for selling her to the boltons…. need I say more? — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the epic way Sophie shut down the fan who defended Littlefinger? Let us know below!