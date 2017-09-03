Amal Clooney Carries The Twins On Their 1st Public Outing While Touring Italy With Doting Daddy George

How sweet! After George Clooney premiered his new movie at the Venice Film Festival, he and Amal Clooney took their newborn twins out for a lovely stroll through the Italian city.

Of course, the children of George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, would have their first major public outing in Venice, Italy. The international couple brought their 2-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, with them for a day trip though the city on Sept. 2, according to the Daily Mail. While George and Amal looked their usual gorgeous selves, they both seemed to glow with pride and love over their family. They each took turns holding the carrier that contained their babies as they walked out of the Cipriani Hotel. While George had to jump into a speedboat for what appeared to be another work obligation, Amal took the babies into a car.

Is it amazing that nearly three months after giving birth, Amal appears to have shed all her baby weight? The international law and human rights lawyer looked absolutely gorgeous when she appeared by George’s side at the Venice Film Festival premier of George’s movie, Suburbicon. Amal was dressed in a stunning purple gown that fell all the way to the red carpet. It’s hard to believe that this woman brought two babies in the world on June 6, but there you go.

If anyone else needed to be reminded just how flawless George and Amal are as a couple, these lovebirds set #couplegoals for everyone on Aug. 31. As if they were plucked out of the most romantic scene from a classic Hollywood movie, George and Amal snuggled while riding together on a speedboat throughout Venice. With the wind whipping through her hair, Amal was a beautiful sight to behold, as George – deeply in love – looked towards his wife with admiration in his eyes.

Normally, the look on George’s face (for the past three months) is fear. The Ocean’s Eleven star admitted that his new reality of being a dad for two is “terrifying.” The Hollywood star said that being responsible for another living being – in this case, two living beings – is daunting, but he’s up to the challenge. “Right now, my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit,” he said on fatherhood. Baby steps, George. You can do it!

