Julianne Hough & 12 More Celeb Brides Who Had Romantic Weddings In Summer 2017

Summer 2017 was the summer of weddings! Julianne Hough, Ronda Rousey, and so many more stars tied the knot in gorgeous wedding ceremonies that we’re still obsessing over!

There’s nothing quite like a summer wedding! From the gowns to the receptions, these celeb brides love to go all out for their big day. DWTS judge Julianne Hough, 29, got married to Brooks Laich, 34, in a beautiful summer wedding on July 8. They tied the knot in a scenic outdoor ceremony in Idaho. Julianne wore a stunning strapless dress by Marchesa. She was surrounded by family and friends, including brother Derek Hough, 32, and BFF Nina Dobrev, 28, as she said “I do.”

Julianne’s fellow DWTS co-stars Peta Murgatroyd, 31, and Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, got hitched on the SAME DAY as her. They said “I do” at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York. Peta looked like a princess in an off-the-shoulder wedding gown that featured a fitted bodice and full skirt. Maks and Peta’s wedding was star-studded as well. DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, Jenna Johnson, 23, Sharna Burgess, 32, and alum Rumer Willis, 29, and were all there!

UFC champ Ronda Rousey, 30, married fellow fighter Travis Browne, 35, in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony on Aug. 29. The two said their vows in a spot overlooking the ocean. Ronda stunned in a hand-beaded lace mermaid style gown. A few weeks earlier, Bachelor Nation alum Carly Waddell, 31, and Evan Bass, 34, said “I do” in Mexico. The two reality stars fell in love while filming Bachelor In Paradise season 3. Their best friends and fellow Bachelor In Paradise alum Jade Roper, 30, Tanner Tolbert, 30, Wells Adams, 31, and more were guests. Carly an Evan’s wedding was later broadcast in a TV special on ABC. Now they’re expecting their first child! Check out the rest of the celebrity summer weddings in our gallery now!

