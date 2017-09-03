Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Dress Alike On Their 4th Date In A Week — See Cute Twinning Pics

Kendall Jenner and her new flame Blake Griffin were caught totally twinning on their most recent in a string of date nights, which can only mean one thing: they’re getting serious, right? Matching outfits are no joke!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28, made the shocking decision to take their relationship to the next level on their fourth date this week by — wait for it — coordinating their outfits! That’s right, Blake and Kendall may be a brand new item but they seem to want the world to know they are totally in sync, starting with the way they dress! The The Los Angeles Clippers star was spotted walking to his car on Sept. 2, sporting a plain white T-shirt with some pastel-colored tropical print shorts, with the supermodel close at his side, donning an earth-toned kimono that was covered in pink blossoms.

The flower children were leaving Malibu hotspot Nobu after a quiet date night out and we couldn’t have been more impressed by their adorable twinning! Whether it was an intentional coordination or not, it was clearly a cute way to hit the town. The couple has been doing a lot of that lately, as this was just one outing in a string of date nights they’ve had this week.

The night before their Nobu outing, Sept. 1, the two were seen grabbing a bite at the Shore Bar in Santa Monica with Kendall’s squad member Hailey Baldwin and her beau Chandler Parsons. Okay, you know that when you bring your guy out for a double date with one of your closest friends things are getting serious. To top it all off, the couple grabbed lunch earlier that day! Okay, clearly there is a little more going on here than just some summer lovin’!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Blake and Kendall’s relationship? Let us know below!