Angelina Jolie Reveals She Doesn’t ‘Enjoy’ Being Single After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie made a heartbreaking confession about her split with Brad Pitt on Sept. 2, months after calling it quits. In a vulnerable new interview, the actress revealed that being single isn’t enjoyable at all and it’s actually taken a toll on her.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is still coming to terms with her newfound independence. The actress opened up about her devastating split with Brad Pitt, 53, on Sept. 2, while promoting her new film First They Killed My Father. “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it all together. But really I am just trying to get through my days,” she shared, during a candid interview with the Sunday Telegraph. The former power couple was together for twelve years and they have a beautiful family together, so the major shake-up has been tough for them all. “I don’t enjoy being single. It’s not something I wanted,” Angelina revealed. “There are no upsides, there’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.” Angelina also confessed that she’s always trying to stay strong, no matter what happens. See pics of Brad and Angelina, here.

“Emotionally it’s been a very difficult year. And I have some other health issues. So my health is something I have to monitor,” she explained, months after revealing her struggles with hypertension and Bell’s Palsy. “I feel sometimes that my body has taken a hit, but I try to laugh as much as possible. Even if you are going through chemo, you need to find the ability to love and laugh.” Angelina and Brad have been doing their absolute best to co-parent the kids while they adapt to the big changes. As far as the future goes, Angelina’s just focused on the important things. “When I think about where I was ten years ago, I wouldn’t have thought I’d be where I am now with regard to my family life, my marriage, my career,” Angelina paused, before adding, “Now, I think I’m at an age where you just want to be healthy.”

It was only a day ago that rumors were swirling about Angelina and Brad’s reconciliation. However, a source close to the couple tells us there is no sign of re-coupling. “Brad and Angie are getting along and are both very much focused on the kids,” an insider close to the former flames tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Despite how difficult things have been, it’s amazing to see them working together for the sake of their children!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear Angelina’s confession? Tell us, below!