A$AP Rocky ‘Jealous’ Kendall Jenner Is Getting Close With Blake Griffin — Trying To Win Her Back?

Just how does A$AP Rocky feel about Kendall Jenner hanging out with Blake Griffin?! Our insider has the juicy details on the rapper’s reaction to the reality star’s new romance!

Loving Kendall Jenner‘s, 21, blossoming relationship with NBA star Blake Griffin, 28? Considering their backgrounds, they make some kind of crazy sense as a couple! However, not everyone is so excited to see these two running around town together! According to our sources, A$AP Rocky, 28, is definitely feeling a twinge of jealousy now that the reality star has seemingly moved on! Check out pics of Blake and Kendall’s escapades together right here!

“A$AP is very aware of Kendall and Blake and it honestly does make him a little jealous,” a source shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has fun with Kendall but up until now hadn’t really been obsessed with her or anything. He liked seeing her when it was convenient for both of them but didn’t make her his top priority. Looks like it was his loss because Blake is putting in some serious work. He’s into Kendall and making a big move. He definitely wants to be the only guy in her life.” It certainly sounds like Blake is giving A$AP a run for his money!

Our insider went on to add that, although the rapper is still friendly with Kendall, he was surprised to discover she was so enamored with another guy! “Seeing Kendall look so happy with Blake was a bit of a shock for A$AP. He’s not going to get in the way if thats what she really wants. A$AP has girls throwing themselves at him all the time so he will definitely survive — but seeing her with Blake has made him wonder if he blew it.” Stop wondering!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Kendall should go back to A$AP or keep seeing Blake? Let us know below!