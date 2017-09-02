Spain Vs. Italy Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Two of the biggest soccer countries in the world send their finest players into battle, as Spain plays Italy in a World Cup qualifier on Sept. 2. This epic game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A have some of the world’s most popular clubs and some of the best players in the world. Yet, such stars like Lionel Messi, 31, Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, Luis Suarez, 30, and others will not be present when Spain takes on Italy. However, David Silva, 31, Gerard Pique, 30, and Sergio Ramos, 31, will be there to represent their home country as they host Simone Zaza, 26, Danielle De Rossi, 34, and the rest of Italy’s national soccer team. The action should be hot as the rain on the plains of Spain, so tune in to see these two clash in the middle of Santiago Bernabeu.

Spain and Italy are currently tied in Group G of the UEFA World Cup qualification round, with the Spaniards leading due to Goal Differential. If Italy were to hand their hosts an L, it would guarantee Gili Azzurri a place in the 2018 World Cup. If Italy fails to usurp Spain, they’ll likely advance to the second round of qualifying playoffs. The eight best runner-ups across all UEFA groups will pair off and play in two-leg ties. The winners of each tie go the World Cup. Italy is so good that if they fail to win the group, they’ll likely qualify anyway. Still, it would be nice to not have to go through all that extra work, right?

For those doubting how serious this match is, it has Real Madrid player calling on Madristas to show respect to Barcelona player. Ahead of this game, Sergio Ramos reached out to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd to put aside their club loyalties and show support to Sergio’s Spanish teammate (but La Liga rival) Gergard Pique. “To Pique or to anybody else you must always respect the players,” Ramos told reporters, according to Goal.com. “[I ask the fans] to support us, it will be a tense and difficult match. We want to perform well and play a good game.” That’s like a New York Yankees player telling fans not to boo a Boston Red Sox player. That’s how serious this match is.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Italy will win the 2018 World Cup?