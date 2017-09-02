‘GoT’: Was Daenerys’ Dragon Viserion Breathing Ice On Finale? Surprising Truth Revealed

At last! Fans have been dying to know what Daenerys’ dragon Viserion was breathing on that nail-biting ‘GoT’ finale. The truth was revealed by episode director Jeremy Podeswa, so was it: FIRE or ICE?!

We’re still left in shambles after witnessing the heartbreaking moment when the Night King brought Daenerys’ dragon Viserion back to life as his own weapon of mass destruction on Game of Thrones. The dragon’s new eerie bright blue eyes will continue to haunt our nightmares. Now, director Jeremy Podeswa, who worked on the episode “The Dragon And The Wolf” revealed if Viserion is breathing fire or ice and we’re thanking our lucky stars for at least having one answer. “The way I looked at it was, when the sept burned down, that was green fire, and so then the dragon is going to have some kind of blueish fire,” he told the Huffinton Post. “When you think about it, it does make sense because the beast does manage to bring down a vast frozen wall, and if he’d been breathing ice, he’d have just added another layer to it.” See pics from season 7 of Game Of Thrones, right here.

“It’s certainly still fire — it has the ability to burn the Wall and melt snow,” Jeremy added. “But it’s going to have a different kind of magical quality to it, because it’s coming from an undead dragon.” The production crew went the extra mile to get the best, vibrant blue color for Viserion’s fiery breath and the results were out of this world! Now, the only hope the living has is fire, Dragon Glass and Valerian steel to take down the army of the undead. We can only imagine what will happen when Viserion comes face to face with his dragon brothers Drogon and Rhaegal. Fans are already hoping for a comeback, since Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was left absolutely devastated after one of her three “children” died, but she managed to save the life of her new love interest, Jon Snow, played by hearthrob Kit Harington.

Emilia and Kit sent fans into a frenzy after their sizzling butt-baring sex scene on the Aug. 27 finale, but they weren’t feeling the sparks as much as we were! “I think they both know it’s wrong, I think they both know it’s gonna cause problems, but it’s that thing—when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone, and you go through those events together; it’s like a runaway train,” he joked. His character, Jon, is Dany’s nephew — but many are hoping these two last the test of time and rule together! Please don’t kill them off!

