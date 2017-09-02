T.I. & Tiny: She’s Been Working On Insane ‘Booty Poppin’ Moves Non-Stop After Bernice Scandal

Tameka Harris has got her swagger back, all thanks to her booty! After her marriage with T.I. fell apart, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned Tiny hit the gym to get her butt – and self-esteem – in shape!

Having your marriage crumble before your very eyes will surely take its toll, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 37, certainly took a hit to her self-esteem after her husband, T.I., 36, got mixed up with Bernice Burgos, 37. “Tiny’s a proud woman but her self esteem was really rocked to the core when her marriage to T.I. started falling apart,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The low point was during the whole Bernice scandal. Tiny had turned a blind eye to Tip’s flirtations with other women, chalking it up to part of the package when you marry a hip hop star, but the truth is it made her feel terrible.”

“She lost that epic swagger that made Tiny who she was,” the insider told HollywoodLife.com, adding that as her marriage was on the rocks, Tiny stopped taking care of herself. She stopped working out as much, the source says, which made her “lose her confidence” even more. Yet, when it seemed she finally hit rock bottom, Tiny found the strength to get back on her feet. “When it really looked like her marriage was done, Tiny turned it around though and started working out hard again,” the source says. “She was in the gym, working out with her trainer non-stop making sure she got her booty poppin’ once again and it paid off. She’s in there doing squats, lunges, boxing and more!

The results speak for themselves. In addition to setting Revenge Body goals for anyone with a broken heart, Tiny’s booty (especially the twerking videos she sends him) has sent Tip through the roof. T.I. thinks Tiny looks hatter now than ever before, a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that he’s “on his best behavior” to try and salvage his marriage.

It wasn’t just her body that helped Tiny get her confidence back. Reuniting her group, Xscape, really helped her confidence as well, the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “With her body and her career back, Tiny finally felt like her old self, and boy did Tip notice. That’s when he came running back.” Bernice who? While it’s sad that her marriage has been fractured, it’s good to know that Tiny has taken this tragedy and turned it into a personal triumph. Here’s hoping she can fix her relationship. If she can’t, at least she’s got her swagger back.

What do you think Tiny should do, HollywoodLifers? Should she work on making it work with Tip?