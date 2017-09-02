Taylor Swift’s Best Wedding Moments: Pics To Enjoy Ahead Of Her BFF’s Nuptials

Abigail Anderson is tying the knot on Sept. 2, and as we anxiously wait to see if Taylor Swift will come out of hiding for her BFF’s big day, we’re looking back at some more of Tay’s best moments at weddings!

Taylor Swift, 27, wrote an entire song (“Fifteen”) about her best friend, Abigail Anderson, having her heart broken in high school. So, now that Abigail is getting married to Matt Lucier, Taylor just has to be going to the nuptials on Sept. 2, even though she’s basically been in hiding all year….right? Well, we’ll have to wait to find out for sure, but in honor of this big day, we’ve rounded up some more pics of Taylor at weddings. Remember when she served as Maid of Honor for her bestie, Britany Maack, in Feb. 2016!? The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer looked incredible in her blush-colored Reem Acra gown, with her short, blonde bob in waves.

It seemed like Tay may have had wedding fever in 2016, too — because just a few months later, she went to the Jersey Shore to crash a fan’s big day! It was just days after news broke that the 27-year-old had broken up with Calvin Harris, 33, but had a huge smile on her face as she jetted to Long Beach Island to surprise a fan whose mother had recently died. Tay posed for photos with various wedding guests, and even got behind the piano to belt out her hit “Blank Space.” Is she the BEST or what!?

Taylor doesn’t only crash actual weddings, either…she also showed up to a big fan’s bridal shower in 2014! All these photos and more are in the gallery above, so click through to check them out!

HollywoodLifers, which of Taylor’s wedding moments was your favorite!? DO you think she’ll go to Abigail’s wedding?