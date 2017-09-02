Taylor Swift Stuns In Maroon Gown As Bridesmaid In BFF Abigail Anderson’s Wedding

It was Abigail Anderson’s big day, but when your BFF is Taylor Swift, you have to share the spotlight. Taylor looked stunning as a bridesmaid on Sept. 2 — see her dress below.

We had a feeling that Taylor Swift would be a bridesmaid for Abigail Anderson. After all, they have been friends since they were teenagers, since freshman year of high school. So on Abigail’s big day, on Sept. 2, as she married Matt Lucier in Edgartown, Mass., Taylor was by her side. Both ladies looked absolutely lovely. Abigail was a stunning bride, of course, but Ms. Swift was also an amazing beauty. The “Blank Space” singer wore a stunning maroon gown that made her skin and hair look absolutely radiant.

Taylor’s dress was a mix of modern and classic styles. The neckline gave Ms. Swift cleavage that was both sexy but also wedding appropriate. Judging by Taylor’s silhouette, the dress almost looked as if it had a bustle. How fun! Plus, the styling was phenomenal. Taylor’s hair was done in cascading curls that looked both effortless and elegant, and her lipstick was a perfect match to her dress. While it would be rude for Taylor to upstage her BFF-bride, she did make for one gorgeous bridesmaid!

When word spread that Taylor would be a high-profile guest at Abigail’s wedding, it seemed that the “LWYMMD” singer did everything in her power to keep her BFF’s wedding from turning into a media circus. When Taylor arrived at Martha’s Vineyard for the event, she kept herself hidden underneath a wall of giant umbrellas. While there’s nothing conspicuous about a wall of umbrellas (note the sarcasm) it was nice that Taylor did her best to keep the spotlight on her childhood friend.

Taylor has a history of being there for her friends when they ask of her. She was Maid of Honor for her friend Britany Maack back in February of 2016. There, she wore a stunning Reem Acra gown. She must be on top of the world with all the immediate success she has achieved with her new single “Look What You Made Me Do,” but she still makes time for her friends! We love her loyalty!

