Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Skin In Sports Bra On Lunch Date With New Flame Blake Griffin

It looks like Kendall Jenner was so excited to meet Blake Griffin for lunch that she forgot her shirt! The ‘KUWTK’ star rocked a tiny sports bra, showing off some sexy skin before grabbing a bite with the NBA star.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, so it’s possible that Kendall Jenner was trying to get in some extra rays before the season was over. The 21-year-old model was certainly showing off a “beach-ready body” when hanging out with Blake Griffin, 28, on Sept. 1. Kendall wore a green top (something that looked like a sports bra) when she met Blake at the Soho Beach House in Malibu, per Daily Mail. Kendall and the Los Angeles Clippers star entered separately, as if to keep this date on the down-low. Despite this clever attempt, there was no hiding that these two were seeing each other yet again. Is it time to officially hit the “new couple alert” on Blake and Kendall?

This lunch date came right after Kendall and Blake went on their second date in a row. They met up with the Clippers star at Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 31, grabbing a late night dinner together. This came one day after they were spotted going on a “double date” with Hailey Baldwin, 20, and Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons, 28. Looks like Kendall isn’t the only one with a new baller beau. Wow. It seems that things are heating up between the KUWTK star and Blake. Does this third consecutive date mean that her romance with A$AP Rocky, 28, is over?

Maybe? Kendall and A$AP were never really exclusive, as she was also seen hanging out with her ex, Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson, 25, while she was dating the rapper. Still, A$AP was a bit taken back when he saw Kendall getting close to Blake. Rocky has been into Kendall for a long time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and felt like she broke an “unspoken agreement between them” by hanging out with another guy.

Well, A$AP may have been in a lose-lose situation by falling for Kendall. She reportedly likes to keep her options open when it comes to dating, as she can’t really settle down with one guy since her intense modeling career whisks her across the world at any given moment. She has to keep her love life casual because her professional life is in always in full gear. In fact, with Fashion Weeks on the horizon (and the 2017-18 NBA season just around the corner) both Kendall and Blake’s schedules are about to get much, much busier. Blake and Kendall’s romance might just be another summer fling.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you ship Blake and Kendall?

