Carmelo Anthony Promises La La They Can Renew Their Marriage Vows If She Takes Him Back

In order to win back La La Anthony, Carmelo Anthony is willing to do anything. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Melo has even promised to say ‘I Do’ all over again if it’ll save his marriage!

It seems Carmelo Anthony, 33, is willing to pay whatever price and do whatever he needs to in order to win back the heart of his estranged wife, La La Anthony, 38. Ever since she and the New York Knicks star split after rumors of him being unfaithful, Melo’s been trying to convince his beloved wife to give him another chance. “Carmelo knows he’s in the doghouse and he’s doing everything he can to make things right,” a source close to La La EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s been lavishing La La with gifts, beautiful jewelry and clothes, and he’s even promised her that they can renew their vows if they get back together.”

Wow. It’s really sweet tat Melo suggested he and La La proclaim their love for each other after possibly patching up their fractured marriage. Though, if only it were as easy as saying “I do.” La La “has no doubts about taking Carmelo back,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “but she’s going to make him work for it. Carmelo broke her heart, and really rocked her foundation in life. She really believed he was the one person she could always rely on and trust. And, he broke that trust, so she’s not going to allow him back right away.”

From the sounds of it, if La La asked Melo to walk on fire, swim across oceans or be traded to the Brooklyn Nets, he’d gladly do it. Melo has recognized that he “messed up,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and the NBA star has been kicking himself for taking his wife for granted. The split has been a major wake-up call for him and he’s vowed to get his life back on track. He’s even offered to go to counseling with La La, if that’ll help them get back together.

While Melo has been going through hell after possibly losing his “everything,” La La has been living her best life. Not only has she been lighting up social media with sexy snaps of her killer curves, she’s been loving how every single new picture of her has made her husband sweat. Though, while it appears she’s been enjoying this summer off from her husband, she’s not going to kick him to the curb for good. Despite all their troubles, the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that La La still thinks of Melo as “the love of her life and the father of her child, so there’s no way she’s just going to throw away her marriage.” Hmm. Melo better be ready to fulfill those promises, then.

