Bella Thorne Flashes Underboob In Leopard-Print Coat — Is This Her Raciest Braless Pic Yet?

We’re sorry, but the old Bella Thorne can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she’s dead! Bella took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to kill us with the raciest pic she’s EVER posted to social media!

Bella Thorne, 19, is one of the most provocative young stars right now. Actually, in all honesty, she may be the most provocative. Bella posted the latest in a string of sexy pics to Instagram on Sept. 1 and her fans were oh so grateful to get a good look at the star sans bra AND shirt. That’s right, all Bella donned was a sexy leopard-print fur jacket, some black booty shorts with suspenders she let hang loose, a cute black hat, some chains around her neck and a pair of black leather, thigh high boots. MEOW! This pic may actually be the raciest shot Bella has ever shared on Instagram, bar none.

In fact, Bella poked fun at her own over the top behavior with the caption which read, “Because she’s dead.” Ah, snap! This was clearly a reference to Taylor Swift‘s new smash hit “Look What You Made Me Do,” a diss track all about reinventing yourself and having multiple personas. Honestly, we love sexy Bella and we can’t really think of what she could do to get even sexier, but then she goes and posts a risque pic like this and we lose it! She even took to her IG Story to give fans a better look at her entire body in the outfit, including her perky backside!

This post came right after she shared a music video for DJ Prince Fox‘s “Just Call,” a video she stars in. The Famous in Love singer got to show off her modeling and vocal skills in the video, during which she can be heard singing the first verse and the chorus while lying around in her underwear for the better part of the clip. Bella, you certainly have come a long way since your Disney days! Click here to see pics of the “Just Call” video.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s outfit? Is this her raciest pic yet? Let us know below!