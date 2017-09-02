Angelina Jolie & The Kids Are All Smiles During Fun-Filled Family Day At Telluride Film Festival

Now this is one of the cutest group shots we’ve seen of Angelina Jolie and her children in a long time! The kids were spotted taking an adorable pic with their talented mama at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Angelina Jolie, 42, and her children were in for a very unique and fun-filled family day when they arrived at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Sept. 1! The fam is in town to enjoy the epic cinematic experience that takes place over Labor Day Weekend and the kids seemed totally up for whatever their mama had in store in a pic that perfectly captured their smiling faces! Check out the cute photo of Angie and the kids below and see for yourself!

“Each Labor Day weekend, the tiny mountain village of Telluride, Colorado triples in size,” the festival’s website says of the gathering filled with amazing screenings. “Swells of passionate film enthusiasts flood the town for four days of total cinematic immersion, embarking on a viewing odyssey, blissfully spending entire days in flickering dark rooms. With only an appreciation of celluloid to guide them, these devotees flock to the show, year after year. Why? Blind faith. We don’t reveal the program until everyone lands in town. Yet the Telluride family trusts that a unique experience will unfold.” Now, this festival sounds like a total blast for kids of a major actress and film director. Though it is a very different outing than their recent birthday trip to Disneyland, it is definitely an experience kids like the Jolie-Pitts can appreciate! Click here to see pics of Angie and the kids in Disneyland.

In the snap of the fam at the festival you can see Angie standing around a large group that includes four of her children — Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — and some other festival-goers. Though the kids’ father, Brad Pitt, 53, was nowhere in sight for the family trip, they looked totally carefree and ready to have a good time! An insider recently revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Brad has headed back to work for the first time since his split from Angie in September 2016 and misses his kids bunches! “Now that Brad is back to work and the daily grind of filming on set, he misses coming home to his family,” the source said. “Brad has been dealing with his breakup for over a year now and has put off going back to work.”

