Amal Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Plunging Gown At Venice Film Festival With George

Wow! George and Amal Clooney are bringing some serious style to the 2017 Venice Film Festival! Take a peek at her absolutely gorgeous lilac dress!

When it comes to bringing classic Hollywood decadence to an already glitzy affair, look no further than George Clooney, 56, and his beautiful bride Amal Clooney, 39! The handsome pair put on their best for the premiere of George’s new film Suburbicon at the 74th Venice Film Festival! Decked out in an absolutely stunning purple gown, Amal exuded glamour beside her A-list hubby in his excellently tailored tuxedo! Talk about Hollywood royalty! Dying for more pics of this picture-perfect pair at the festival? Check them out right here!

The new film, a scathing satire first written by Joel and Ethan Coen back in the 1980s, is a the tale of a quiet community thrown in chaos by dark and violent forces. George explained the relevance of the movie’s themes in the current political climate. “Unfortunately, these are issues that are never out of vogue in our country,” he said, via the Daily Mail, nodding to recent events, like the tragic death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. “We are still trying to exorcise these problems. We’ve still got a lot of work to do from our original sin of slavery and racism.” He went on to add that, in his view, America has never been more divided: “It’s probably the angriest I have ever seen the country, and I lived through the Watergate period of time. There is a dark cloud hanging over our country right now.”

Although these two know how to light up a red carpet, they were equally charming when they first made their way into the city! They were spied riding a boat into Venice upon their arrival and the image is as luxe and sexy as a magazine ad! These two are truly living the dream!

