Amal Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Plunging Gown At Venice Film Festival With George

George Clooney Amal Clooney
George Clooney and Amal Clooney 'Suburbicon' premiere, 74th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2017
George Clooney, Amal Clooney Venice Film Festival 2017, Italy - 02 Sep 2017 US director George Clooney with his wife Amal leaves the Cipriani Hotel ahead of the annual 74th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2017. Clooney will promote the movie 'Suburbicon' that will be shown in official competition 'Venezia 74'. The event runs from 30 August to 09 September.
George and Amal Clooney arrive for the premiere of 'Suburbicon' during the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, 02 September 2017.

Wow! George and Amal Clooney are bringing some serious style to the 2017 Venice Film Festival! Take a peek at her absolutely gorgeous lilac dress!

When it comes to bringing classic Hollywood decadence to an already glitzy affair, look no further than George Clooney, 56, and his beautiful bride Amal Clooney, 39! The handsome pair put on their best for the premiere of George’s new film Suburbicon at the 74th Venice Film Festival! Decked out in an absolutely stunning purple gown, Amal exuded glamour beside her A-list hubby in his excellently tailored tuxedo! Talk about Hollywood royalty! Dying for more pics of this picture-perfect pair at the festival? Check them out right here!

The new film, a scathing satire first written by Joel and Ethan Coen back in the 1980s, is a the tale of a quiet community thrown in chaos by dark and violent forces. George explained the relevance of the movie’s themes in the current political climate. “Unfortunately, these are issues that are never out of vogue in our country,” he said, via the Daily Mail, nodding to recent events, like the tragic death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. “We are still trying to exorcise these problems. We’ve still got a lot of work to do from our original sin of slavery and racism.” He went on to add that, in his view, America has never been more divided: “It’s probably the angriest I have ever seen the country, and I lived through the Watergate period of time. There is a dark cloud hanging over our country right now.”

Although these two know how to light up a red carpet, they were equally charming when they first made their way into the city! They were spied riding a boat into Venice upon their arrival and the image is as luxe and sexy as a magazine ad! These two are truly living the dream!

