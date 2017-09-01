What Stores Are Open On Labor Day? — Find Out Where You Can Still Shop

Get ready for the last big bash of the summer. Labor Day is on Sept. 4, giving millions the day off. Before you fire up the grill or plan a shopping day, find out what stores are open and closed on this holiday.

Labor Day might be the unofficial end of the summer, but it doesn’t mean you need to end shopping. Though this is a federal holiday – meaning that post offices, government services, banks, schools and most offices will be closed – many stores will remain open for business. Big box stores like Target, Walmart, TJ Maxx and others will be open. In fact, stores like Best Buy, Sears, Home Depot and more will hold massive sales (per DealNews) to entice you to spend your Labor Day in the mall. So, for those who want to spend a little money before going to the beach or barbecue, you’re in luck!

As always, it’s good to check your local stores first. While most commercial businesses and malls will remain open, they may have different hours. Similarly, most supermarkets will remain open with shortened hours. So, be prepared so you don’t have to do an emergency snack run, only to find that the local market is closed. Of course, if you’re in dire need of a bite to eat, most fast food chains and convenience stores will be open. Sure, it would be slightly gauche to bring McDonalds to a barbecue after running out of hamburger buns, but it’s better than going hungry, right? Speaking of which, most chain restaurants should be open but it’s smart to call first before taking your family out to dinner.

While enjoying these Labor Day deals, remember to be kind to those working. Labor Day is a holiday “dedicated to the social and economic achievements of the American workers,” according to the United States Department of Labor. The American worker certainly deserved celebration. By 1890, the average manufacturing worker was putting a 60-hour workweek on average. Labor unions fought for workers to have an 8-hour work day, and worked on shortening their workweek to just six days, per Salon. The weekend? That’s the product of organized labor.

The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Sept. 5, 1982 in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. In 1884, the Central Labor Union decided that the first Monday in September should be the official holiday, and urged similar labor organizations to institute a “workingmen’s holiday.” In 1887, Oregon became the first state to pass legislation that recognized Labor Day as an official holiday. By 1894, 23 states had adopted Labor Day, and on June 8 of that year, Congress made Labor Day an official, federally recognized holiday. That’s something to think about when you hit up the malls on Labor Day.

