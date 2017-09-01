DACA: 5 Things To Know About Immigration Policy Trump May Be Ending

President Trump is threatening to end DACA, the program for the children of undocumented immigrants currently protecting 800,000. Learn more key facts about the program, and what will happen if the rescind goes through.

1. DACA is protection from deportation for some undocumented immigrant youth

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program was into legislation in 2012 by former president Barack Obama. The purpose of DACA is to protect eligible undocumented immigrant youth who came to the United States when they were children. The program protects the undocumented children from deportation, and allows them to get work permits. There are several standards that the children must meet to qualify for DACA, listed below.

2. Requirements for DACA protection

Courtesy of US Citizenship and Immigration Services:

You were under 31 years old as of June 15, 2012; You first came to the United States before your 16th birthday; You have lived in the United States from June 15, 2007 until the present; You were physically present in the United States on June 15, 2012 and at the time you apply; You came to the United States without documents before June 15, 2012, or your lawful status expired as of June 15, 2012; You are currently studying, or you graduated from high school or earned a certificate of completion of high school or GED, or have been honorably discharged from the Coast Guard or military (technical and trade school completion also qualifies); and you have not been convicted of a felony, certain significant misdemeanors, or three or more misdemeanors of any kind.

3. It must be renewed after two years if eligible for renewal

It’s important to note that DREAMers (Development Relief And Education for Alien Minors) never age out of the DACA program. Once you’re in the program, you’re in as long as you still meet all the requirements. DACA protection expires every two years, so DREAMers need to apply at least 150 days before it expires.

4. This is what happens if Trump rescinds DACA

President Donald Trump, 71, campaigned on ending DACA during the 2016 presidential election. So far he hasn’t, but is now facing pressure from conservative states (like Texas) to repeal the program by September 5, 2017 — or face a lawsuit. If Trump rescinds the program, which is likely to happen, there will still be protections in place for DREAMers. They’ll be allowed to stay in the US until their current work permits expire, keep their social security number for life, and possibly keep their drivers license or state ID card depending on what state they live in.

5. Business leaders are signing a petition to ask Trump to keep DACA

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Emerson Collective President Laurene Powell Jobs, as well as many more major business leaders have signed a letter to President Trump that urges him to keep DACA protection:

“Unless we act now to preserve the DACA program, all 780,000 hardworking young people will lose their ability to work legally in this country, and every one of them will be at immediate risk of deportation. Our economy would lose $460.3 billion from the national GDP and $24.6 billion in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions. Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy. With them, we grow and create jobs. They are part of why we will continue to have a global competitive advantage.”

