‘AHS’: Evan Peters’ Eight Characters, Plot Details & Everything Else To Know About ‘Cult’

As always, there are a lot of questions about this season of ‘American Horror Story.’ So we’re here to give you the answers.

After Roanoke, we really have no idea what to expect out of Ryan Murphy. Luckily, this time around, he’s been a little less mysterious when it comes to seven of American Horror Story. He revealed the title of the season would be Cult and that the election would be part of it, but what exactly is the story?

Well, that’s the main question — the season kicks off earlier than usual this year, premiering on FX on Tuesday, September 5. There will be many familiar faces in the season that we’ve seen on previous seasons of AHS, Scream Queens or in American Crime Story but there’s also many new arrivals. Here’s a guide to everything we know.

Who’s in it & who they’re playing

Sarah Paulson will be playing Ally Mayfair-Richards

Alison Pill will be playing Ally’s wife Ivy Mayfair-Richards

Evan Peters‘ main role will be Trump-lover Kia Anderson; he’ll also play other cult leaders including Charles Manson, Jim Jones, David Koresh, and Andy Warhol.

Billie Lourd plays Winter Anderson, Kai’s sister

Cheyenne Jackson plays Dr. Rudy Vincent

Colton Haynes plays Detective Samuels

Emma Roberts plays Michigan newscaster, Serina Belinda

Adina Porter plays a newscaster

John Carroll Lynch plays Twisty, the Clown

Billie Eichner plays a beekeeper

Lena Dunham plays Valerie Solanas, the woman who attempts to kill Andy Warhol

Other cast members’ whose roles have not yet been revealed include Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, Leslie Grossman. Lady Gaga will not be involved this season, Ryan revealed at a recent press screening and Q&A, but he does have hopes that Kathy Bates will make an appearance.

What it’s about

The theme of this season may be Cult, but it might as well be called Fear. Starting on the night that Donald Trump won the election, this season will have a strong political theme but it’s not about the election. “I think people have the wrong idea about what it’s going to be, but that’s because people know my politics,” Ryan recently said (he was a public Hillary Clinton supporter). The election is more of a “jumping off point” for the season. “It’s about somebody with the wherewithal to put their finger up to the wind and see that that’s what happening and using that to rise up and form power. And use people’s vulnerabilities about how they’re feeling afraid… and they feel like the world is on fire.”

“The thing about this season is that it’s much more grounded. You’re with this family; you’re with the rise of somebody who seems very dangerous; you’re in Michigan,” Ryan, said, adding this season does have humor and satire in it, but it won’t have that supernatural element — at least not as strong as — the past seasons did. There are also a ton of clowns, as those are Ally’s biggest fear. Are they real or in her mind, though? That remains the question.

The romance is there… where you don’t expect it

We know that Ally and Ivy are married, but Ryan recently also revealed that Sarah Paulson and Evan’s characters will have “a love story for the ages.”

HollywoodLifers, will you tune into American Horror Story: Cult?