Venus Williams Dedicating Her U.S. Open Journey To Sister Serena & Newborn Baby

There are plenty of reasons to root for Venus Williams to win the U.S. Open, and there’s another cause. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s dedicating the rest of the tennis tourney to his sister Serena’s new baby girl!

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has a very good reason why she isn’t in Flushing, NY to cheer on her sister Venus, 37, in the U.S. Open. She gave birth to her first child — a baby girl — on Sept. 1 in Florida. The 35-year-old and fiance Alexis Ohanian. 34, haven’t released the name of their daughter yet, but auntie Venus will be playing her heart out at the grand slam tournament in the little one’s honor. “Venus is very excited to be a new aunt and is really happy for her sister. She would have loved to be at the hospital, but she has a job to do at the U.S. Open and Venus is now dedicating the rest of the tournament to her sister and her new daughter,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Ninth seeded Venus is well on her way, as at the same time her younger sis was in labor, she dispatched Greece’s Maria Sakkari, 22, in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. She next faces Spain’s Carla Suárez Navarro, 28, on Sept. 3 in the round of 16. With the absence of top ranked Serena from tennis for most of the year, it’s now given way to others to claim grand slam tourneys that probably would have gone her way. Venus made it all the way to Wimbledon’s finals in July and had the chance to be the oldest woman to win a grand slam but sadly lost to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, 23. We’re totally rooting for her to go all the way at the U.S. Open, by making history AND doing her sister and new niece proud. See pics of Venus on the tennis court, right here.

Serena has said that she intends to return to tennis as soon as possible after giving birth, as she plans to defend her 2017 Australian Open victory in Jan. 2018. She was ten weeks pregnant when she won the tournament, finding out in total shock that she was expecting while down under. She revealed to Vanity Fair in their July issue that she took six pregnancy tests because she couldn’t believe the results. “[I] did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally dropped.” Serena thought, “Oh my God, this can’t be – I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning in Wimbledon this year.” Well, now she has her first child instead!

