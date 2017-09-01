Serena Williams Reportedly In Labor As Floor Of Hospital Is Cleared: When Her Baby Will Arrive

This is not a drill! Serena Williams is reportedly in labor, meaning she could officially become a mom at any minute! The star apparently got to the hospital on Aug. 30 — find out here when her baby’s expected to arrive!

Serena Williams, 35, is going to be a mom super soon! The tennis champ is reportedly in labor with her first child, according to CBS12, and she is expected to give birth at some point today, Sept. 1! How exciting is THAT? Serena was apparently induced on the night of Aug. 31, which truly means the baby could come at any moment. She’s currently at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida, where she checked in on the 30th. In preparation for her baby’s arrival, the entire hospital floor was cleared to ensure the new mom and her baby have as much privacy as possible. Click here to see pics of Serena’s 50’s themed baby shower.

This will be both Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s, 33, first chid together, yet it’s unclear at this time if Alexis has joined his wife-to-be at the hospital. Either way though, we know he wouldn’t miss his child’s birth for the world! After announcing her surprise pregnancy in April, Serena and Alexis have shared that they’re choosing to wait to find out the baby’s sex until it’s born. However, the athlete did reveal to Vogue earlier this year that she believes she is having a daughter.

“Two weeks after we found out [I was pregnant], I played the Australian Open,” Serena explained to the publication. “I told Alexis it has to be a girl because there I was playing in 100-degree weather, and that baby never gave me any trouble. Ride or die. Women are tough that way.” Alexis on the other hand, believes they’re having a son. Looks like we’ll find out for sure sooner rather than later!

Earlier this week via Snapchat, Serena showed fans where her baby was currently positioned by circling areas on her stomach with a Sharpie. “So baby’s head is here,” she explained as she pointed to her lower abdomen. “Good job, you want it to stay there.” That means the baby was already in position for birth! Serena continued, giving her unborn little one some quick instructions. “Be focused when you come out,” she said. “You want to slide out.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Serena is finally in labor? Do you think she’ll officially be a mom by the end of the day?