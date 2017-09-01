Serena Williams Gives Birth: Tennis Star & Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Welcome 1st Child

Serena Williams is officially a mom! The pro athlete gave birth to a beautiful baby on Sept. 1, and we can only imagine how thrilled she & her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, must be. Find out everything we know about their newborn here!

Serena Williams, 35, and Alexis Ohanian, 34, are brand new parents, as the pro athlete gave birth to a BABY GIRL on Sept. 1, according to a WPBF-25 news producer. “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” WPBF-25 news producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter. The new mom was reportedly induced Thursday evening, Aug. 31, according to local station CBS 12. Obviously, giving birth isn’t an easy thing, but Serena has said in the past that she couldn’t “wait” to do it, so she and Alexis must be over the moon right now! Click here to see pics of celeb moms flaunting their bare baby bumps.

Serena surprised fans back in April when she posted an out-of-the-blue Snapchat of herself showing off her budding baby bump in a swimsuit selfie. Over the image, she wrote, “20 weeks.” As it turns out though, the tennis champ didn’t actually mean to drop her baby bombshell at that time — her Snapchat was totally sent out by accident! “On social media you press the wrong button and…30 minutes later I missed 4 calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird,’” Serena told Gayle King while speaking at a TED conference in Vancouver days after her pregnancy news broke. “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting… I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”

Luckily the timing was still ok though, as Serena was only going to wait “five or six more days” to announce the news. Months later, on Aug. 5, Serena and her friends celebrated the impending arrival of her and Alexis’ little one with an epic 50s-themed baby shower. “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s,” Serena captioned an Instagram photo of herself and her friends at the party. “Even then they had your back.” In the snapshot, the athlete and her squad — which included the likes of Ciara, 31, and Eva Longoria, 42, — posed in poodle skirts and polka dots. SO cute!

While we know Serena is going to be a fantastic mom, don’t expect her newfound parenting duties to keep her off the court for long. In fact, the star vowed in a June interview that she’ll be back to playing tennis asap after giving birth. “I don’t think my story is over yet,” she told Vanity Fair magazine, revealing she hopes to be back in the tennis game as soon as January. Her friend Diondria Thornton reiterated those thoughts to the mag as well, saying, that Serena is “very determined to get back on the court.” Congrats again, Serena and Alexis!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Serena and Alexis now that they’re first-time parents? Congratulate the happy couple below!