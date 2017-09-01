Selena Gomez ‘Ran Her Hands Through The Weeknd’s Hair’ During Intimate NYC Date Night

Love is in the air! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd packed on major PDA while dining at NYC’s Italian restaurant Olio e Piú on Aug. 31. They were ‘lost in their own world,’ an eyewitness tells us EXCLUSIVELY!

Major sparks are flying between Selena Gomez, 25, and her beau The Weekend, 27. The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner for two at Italian restaurant Olio e Piú in New York City on Aug. 31, looking happier than ever during their special date night. “Selena and Abel sat deep inside the restaurant so they would have privacy,” an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about their flirty interaction. “She was dressed in a dark number that was almost goth-like with her hair pulled back and a hat covering her face. It was very intimate. They were very much into each constantly looking at each other adoringly. She ran her hands through his hair and he held her hands on the table as they sat across from each other.” See pics of Selena and The Weeknd dressed like a clone couple, here.

“They looked like they were lost in their own world, totally oblivious to anyone else,” our eyewitness added. Selena and The Weeknd are obviously head over heels about each other and he always finds new ways to treat her like a princess. Selena and her boyfriend (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were last spotted together on a romantic walk through Los Angeles, and she sweetly planted a kiss on his shoulder while rocking nothing but a jersey and mini shorts. The lovebirds also lived it up to the fullest when they ventured to the “Happiest Place On Earth” on Aug. 20, packing on some serious PDA during their romantic date at Disneyland. Are these two couple goals, or what?!

Selena and Abel were first photographed kissing in Santa Monica earlier this year and they’re still going strong. “Their relationship is so grown-up and healthy, and grounded in respect and trust—they really are best friends as well as girlfriend and boyfriend,” another insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “When they have a disagreement, they talk it out and resolve it straight away. They don’t allow any bad feelings or misunderstandings to linger and fester.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Abel are the perfect match? Tell us, below!