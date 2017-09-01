Is Selena Gomez Terrified Private Photos Will Be Leaked After Instagram Hack?

Oh, no. Just days after her Instagram was hacked, a new report claims that Selena Gomez and her private pics are being targeted.

Selena Gomez, 25, just can’t catch a break. She might have over 126 million followers on Instagram, but unfortunately not all of them are interested in seeing her updates. According to The Sun, Selena is just one of many stars who are seriously concerned about Instagram’s recent breach. As Instagram said in a statement released to users via email, “one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users’ contact information — specifically email address and phone numbers.” It’s unconfirmed whether or not Selena’s account was one of the ones accessed, but it’s totally understandable why she would be seriously concerned.

Not to mention that whoever recently hacked Selena’s account to post pictures of Justin Bieber also had access to her private messages. If Selena was using her private messages on Instagram to send personal information or pictures to her family, friends and/or boyfriend, The Weeknd, who knows what the hacker could have seen or saved. We sincerely hope that’s not the case, but again the only person who knows what’s hidden on Selena’s account is Selena herself. Fingers crossed that she’s in the clear, as we think one Instagram hack is more than enough to deal with!

