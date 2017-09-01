Glam game on fleek! Rihanna finally dropped the first ad for ‘Fenty Beauty’ on Sept. 1, and fans are literally losing their minds in excitement. With glittering new lip glosses called ‘Trophy Wife’ and ‘Yacht Life,’ RiRi is totally coming for the makeup throne!

Rihanna, 29, made dreams come true when she dropped the first official ad for her makeup line Fenty Beauty on Sept. 1, revealing her gorgeous new lip glosses which will soon be hitting stores near you on Sept. 8! The Barbadian beauty made sure to offer the perfect color for an arrangement of skin tones, including mauve hues, champagne tones and more. RiRi’s glittering lip glosses live up to the hype, with iconic names like “Chili Mango,” “Confetti,” “Yacht Life,” and “Trophy Wife.” Fans went nuts over the campaign, since it featured gorgeous diverse models with fierce attitudes to match! Rihanna also makes a cameo at the end, looking flawless with her gloss shining and hair slicked back. Are you already feeling a hole in your pocket too?! See more of Rihanna’s sexiest pics, right here.

“Head to a @sephora , #sephorainJCP or @harveynichols store to get an exclusive behind-the scenes look,” Rihanna captioned her exciting announcement. “FENTYBEAUTY.com starts shipping globally on Thursday night at MIDNIGHT!!! Check your local @sephora @harveynichols for in-store launch times.” The songstress is literally the definition of a girl boss, with a high-selling Fenty Puma line on top of a sky-rocketing music career. Rihanna has even collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and has seven fragrances, so the Kardashian/Jenner sisters might have some serious competition once her highly anticipated makeup line goes on sale world-wide!

It’s rumored that RiRi will also sell a holographic lip stick and highlighters in the future, so fingers crossed! Rihanna last made a public appearance at the Mayfair’s members’ only social spot, The Art’s Club in London on Aug. 31. She slayed in her all-denim ensemble, but noticeably absent was her rumored boyfriend, billionaire businessman, Hassan Jameel. However, the two were photographed together during a date night on Aug. 16, so it looks like they’re still going strong. Who could really resist? Rihanna’s got it totally going on!

