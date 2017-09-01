This is not a drill! Rebecca Black released a new song on Aug. 31 and it’s a jam. We definitely didn’t see this coming — listen to ‘Heart Full Of Scars’ here and witness the YouTuber’s epic transformation!

Rebecca Black, 20, is definitely all grown up on “Heart Full Of Scars,” a sizzling pop song from her upcoming RE / BL EP (due Sept. 15.) “Learn to say f*ck it, take my time,” Rebecca croons, “Life’s a b*tch, but I’ll make it mine.” It’s a pretty big departure from “Friday,” and we’re into it! Listen above.

Rebecca is also going on the Love Is Love Tour with fellow YouTube stars Miles McKenna and Shannon Beveridge. The shows will feature “multiple interactive elements” where fans can anonymously tell their stories of how they battle adversity, and some of them will be shared on stage. Expect music and dancing from Rebecca, and attendees can participate in meet and greets, too. The tour kicks off Oct. 1 in Chicago, IL, and will make stops all over North America until Nov. 4, when it ends in Los Angeles, CA.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Heart Full Of Scars:”

Sometimes you plead for who you are

It’s hard to love with a heart full of scars

I won’t feed into your dark

I’ll keep loving with a heart full of scars (heart full of scars)

You’re never gonna keep me down

Doesn’t really matter what you say

I’m not living for yesterday (heart full of scars)

I’ll figure out how to turn it around

A full life is give not take (heart full of scars)

