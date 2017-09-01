Mariah Carey Fans Beg Taylor Swift Fans To Knock ‘Despacito’ Off Top Billboard Spot To Keep Record

If ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber debuts at #1 on the Hot 100 chart next week, it’ll break Mariah Carey’s record for ‘One Sweet Day.’ Mariah’s fans have a plan to keep that from happening — and it involves Taylor Swift!

The Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey fandoms are teaming up to end “Despacito,” and their mission might actually succeed! Currently, the Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee/Justin Bieber hit is tied with Mariah and Boyz II Men‘s 1995 song “One Sweet Day” as the song to be at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the longest time — a consecutive 16 weeks. It was looking like Justin & Co. was going to break Mariah’s record and debut at No. 1 for a 17th week…until Taylor dropped “Look What You Made Me Do,” that is.

Now, Mariah fans have joined forces with Swifties to get “LWYMMD” to the top spot. They’re encouraging everyone to stream the explosive diss track as much as humanly possible! “Let’s support Taylor Swift [only] to save Mariah Carey’s record and destroy Despacito,” one fan tweeted. (For more on Taylor’s new song, listen to the latest episode of the HollywoodLife.com podcast.)

By the way, experts predict that Tay will absolutely take the #1 spot next week, and who knows? A few months from now, Mariah fans might actually have to be worried about Taylor, because you know she’s going to dominate the charts once more Reputation tracks start rolling out. Still, we’d be glad if she’s the one to break the “We Belong Together” singer’s record, as opposed to JB.

Check out more fan tweets:

All fandoms must unite to stop Despacito from breaking Mariah's record by buying and streaming Taylor Swift's new song! #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/oCLYD7MeJ9 — Legends Only (@aribritbeykaty) August 25, 2017

I'm gonna say this, let's support Taylor Swift on Friday only to save Mariah Carey's record and destroy Despacito pic.twitter.com/dT496Js9lF — who said this (@TheGloryBritney) August 23, 2017

me downloading taylor swift's new song before even hearing it in order to save mariah carey's record pic.twitter.com/MvqXvQpX3k — jackie 💕 (@90sMariah) August 25, 2017

