Kendall Jenner: Her 4 Sexiest ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Outfits Ever — One Last Look

Kendall Jenner reportedly won’t be appearing in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but she definitely left a lasting impression while hitting the runway in lingerie over the last two years! Take a look back at her hottest looks and try not to drool!

Kendall Jenner, 21, always brings her A-game at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, but this year she reportedly opted out because of her multi-million dollar deal with lingerie line La Perla. Luckily, she left us with more than enough angelic looks to remember her by after hitting the runway over the last two years. Who can forget her highly anticipated debut at the 2015 show? Kendall was absolute perfection in her icy-blue embellished lingerie, which showed off her washboard abs and endless legs. She slayed the natural Victoria’s Secret look with her voluminous waves and glowing makeup, serving up major fierceness! See pics of Kendall’s sexiest Victoria’s Secret outfits, right here.

Kendall was truly a vision in her pastel-colored ensemble, but she turned up the heat even more in her second outfit during her debut show — rocking a vibrant red, yellow and blue ensemble! All eyes were on Kendall as she sashayed the stage with a train of fabric draping behind her. Her smoldering look was completed with tribal-themed bangles, a statement necklace and gold earrings. After seeing Kendall’s big moment in the spotlight, Kris Jenner, 61, shared a video of her working it in the VS Fashion Show captioned, “#proudmama.” Kendall is definitely not a one hit wonder, since she returned the next year and rocked the most iconic wings ever!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave us totally different style vibes in 2016 and we are still living for it. One of Kendall’s most iconic outfits consisted of a red bralette and thong, with red, thigh-high boots. She was definitely the center of attention with her sky-high blue and crimson wings! Kendall also stunned in a Victorian-inspired black and white lace outfit, featuring a corset-style top and button up collar. She was totally oozing self-confidence while hitting the runway, especially with the furry black wings on her back and shoes. Her smokey cat-eye makeup was the perfect final touch!

