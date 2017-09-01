Kaia Gerber, 15, Rocks Look-Alike Mom Cindy Crawford’s Topless Photo On Her Sweatshirt

Now THIS is love! Kaia Gerber is so proud of her mom, Cindy Crawford, that she even rocked the legendary model’s photo ON her sweatshirt for an evening out. Check it out here!

At 51 years old, Cindy Crawford is looking as gorgeous and sexy as ever — and even her teenage daughter, Kaia Gerber, 15, knows it! Cindy recently shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram, in which she wears nothing but a pair of hip-hugging jeans and poses sideways for the camera. Now, Kaia is wearing that exact photo on her own clothes! The 15-year-old went out to dinner with her parents on Aug. 31, and you couldn’t miss the giant, topless photo of Cindy taking up the entire back of her sweatshirt. Kaia paired the casual look with camouflage pants and white sneakers, and looked totally fresh-faced as she hit up a Malibu restaurant with Cindy and Rande Gerber.

Ever since Kaia began her own foray into modeling, we haven’t been able to get enough of how similar she looks to her famous mother. They’re practically identical! Clearly, Kaia is proud of the resemblance and comparisons — she even posted an Instagram photo of herself and Cindy hugging it out earlier this week with the caption, “Can you tell we’re related?” Yes, we definitely can! Kaia seems to be following in her mother’s footsteps when it comes to a career path, too. She landed her first modeling job, for Versace’s junior line, when she was just 10 years old. Since then, she’s posed for Teen Vogue, Marc Jacobs, Love magazine, Hudson Denim and many more.

“I think it was always something that I knew that I wanted to do,” Kaia said of modeling in July. “My favorite thing about being a model is the people that I meet. I don’t think there’s any other job where you get to learn so many things about so many different people. I just love forging new relationships.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kaia’s sweatshirt?