John Cena & Shaq Squeeze Into A Tiny Car & Rap Snoop Dogg In New Carpool Karaoke Clip

What happens when you put two pro athletes in a clown car with access to any song of their choosing? Well, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal may have just put on the best ‘Carpool Karaoke’ skit, ever!

Before you watch this, you may want to grab tissues for tears of laugher, water to calm yourself from excessive laughing and anything else that will aid the laughing fit you’re about to endure. John Cena, and Shaquille O’Neal, are the absolute funniest duo in this preview for their upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series installment. The two athletes [Shaq at 7’1″ and John at 6’1″] squeezed into a tiny car, which would most likely be of a normal size for most, where they belted out Snoop Dogg‘s “Gin & Juice”; Hall & Oates‘ 80’s hit, “Maneater”; LL Cool J‘s “Mama Said Knock You Out and more! And, wait, who knew that Shaq can sing… and beatbox, or some form of what he just tried to do? LOL!

In a separate teaser, posted to Shaq’s Instagram, the pair are seen getting into some playful trouble. Shaq emotionally sings, Cyndi Lauper‘s iconic hit, “True Colors” as John just sits there awkwardly with a smirk on his face. Then, Shaq continues with Madonna‘s “Like A Virgin”, where John jokingly begs for him to stop. After that, the teaser speeds up with the two getting into some crazy situations; Shaq is seen working at a bakery, John lifts someone on his back and they appear to be in a drive-thru at one point.

Other scenes feature John punching Shaq in the face, the two fist-bumping and Shaq attempting some type of beatboxing, but we’re not exactly sure what that is, actually. Oh, and, the guys hit a basketball court where Shaq — who, as you know, was one-half of the Lakers iconic duo Shaq and Kobe [Bryant] — couldn’t nail any free throws. However, it had to be a spoof, seeing as he’s an NBA seasoned veteran. In the end, he nails a shot with nothing but net, looks at the camera, and says, “I hit em’ when I need to hit em’.” Shaq always was a clutch player.

Check out the below clip, and catch the full installment of Carpool Karaoke: The Series with John and Shaq when the full video is released on Apple Music, Sept. 5.

HollywoodLifers, who’s been your favorite Carpool Karaoke skit so far?