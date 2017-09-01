Say it ain’t so! A new bombshell report claims Mel B is having an alleged affair with a married Los Angeles-based cop. Could the jaw-dropping rumors be true?

Mel B, 42, may have a new man in her life! A dapper 32-year-old cop has now been romantically linked to the Spice Girl, a shocking report from DailyMail claims. However, there’s a catch. The mystery man has allegedly been dating Mel since May, but they’ve kept it a secret, the report further claims, as he’s still allegedly married. The America’s Got Talent judge was rumored to have called off their relationship when she found out he was off the market, but sources tell the publication that her relationship with the police officer is still going strong. The cop’s wife reportedly just learned about her hubby’s alleged fling with Mel only last week and she is said to be “devastated” by the news. See more pics of Mel B, right here.

Mel and her alleged beau, who DM claims works for the Beverly Hills Police Department, allegedly met at the beginning of this year after being set up by a friend. “They are totally smitten with each other, he has been staying over at Mel’s a lot while telling his wife he’s had work commitments,” an insider tells DailyMail. “Mel has even introduced him to her children and he’s taken them shopping. Mel is loving the attention he is giving her, it’s a big confidence booster.” The Spice Girls singer and the cop are allegedly trying to figure out a way to stay together since the feelings are mutual, the report further claims.

“[The cop] might be telling [his wife] something different, but he has no intention of going back to her,” one insider told DM, revealing how they allegedly had a huge fight at their Mission Viejo home this weekend after she heard about his rumored affair with Mel B! “He’s told Mel he doesn’t love his wife and wants out. Once the dust has settled he plans to end the marriage and go on a vacation with Mel, they’ve got it all planned out.” Their source even claimed that Mel planned to kiss another “mystery man” at a 2017 MTV VMAs after-party to serve as a distraction. Meanwhile, she and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, 42, are still in the middle of their heated divorce battle.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Mel B’s rep for comment, but they have not yet responded.

