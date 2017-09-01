Gigi Hadid Crying Over Warnings To Stay Out Of China After Controversial Video Release

Poor Gigi Hadid! She’s absolutely inconsolable right now, as she continues to receive messages of hate from people in China, urging her to pull out of the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion show — all due to a controversial video.

Gigi Hadid, 22, has been crying for days over the hate messages she’s receiving from fans in China. Just a few days ago, we were ecstatic to hear that she’d be joining her sister Bella Hadid, 20, in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China on Nov. 28. However, fans in China weren’t so thrilled, and that’s because of a video she posted earlier this year, in which she seems to be mocking a small Buddha doll by squinting for the camera. Gigi’s Chinese fans feel she doesn’t deserve a spot in the show, and she’s distraught over all the backlash. “She doesn’t have a racist bone in her body,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. See more pics of the gorgeous cover girl here!

“Gigi is trying very hard not to let the hate get to her, but it’s definitely hard to have so many people attacking her, especially since she never ever meant to disrespect anyone. It breaks her heart that anyone would think of her this way because it’s just so not true. Gigi’s father is Muslim — she’s seen and felt racism firsthand throughout her entire life. Anyone that knows her knows she doesn’t have a racist bone in her body. She’s pretty distraught over this, she’s been crying a lot because she feels like no matter what she says, she can’t change these people’s minds and that really hurts,” our source adds.

After the video was released, Gigi wrote the following message to her fans: “The photo that was taken from the video was taken out of context and attached to a headline to make it something that it definitely wasn’t. It saddens me that people were hurt because someone else created a story line of what happened there.. and that it will somewhat stick around because it’s on the internet but all I can do to prove myself is to show people who I am. I spent time in China right before and had a great time, and I show & have nothing but appreciation and respect to my Asian fans! I hope people can judge me from their own experience of me and realize that others can twist anything on social media to make a scenario where there really wasn’t one.”

Unfortunately for Gigi, it doesn’t look like her Chinese fans are ready to forgive her.

this is y'all woke palestine queen? Gigi out here mocking Asian people. i would say she's cancelled but she never started. rat @GiGiHadid pic.twitter.com/b6wj5k1sXE — . (@hvrrystime) February 5, 2017

