Chris Brown sings about sleeping with a taken woman on Fabolous’ new track ‘Flipmode (Remix),’ and we can’t help but wonder if he’s taunting Rihanna, who’s happily dating billionaire Hassan Jameel. Listen and check out the lyrics!

“She say she got a man at home,” Chris Brown, 28, raps on Fabolous‘ “Flipmode (Remix),” which also features Velous. “I love her anyway,” he adds, and you can basically hear the shrug in his voice. Could Chris be going after Rihanna, 29? Listen below and hear for yourself!

The “Pills & Automobiles” singer calls out the mysterious woman for staying with a man who hasn’t shown her the ultimate sign of commitment — that is, a proposal — and claims that she can do better with Breezy. “If that n*gga say he love you like he do,” Chris argues, “Where your wedding ring?” (FYI. Rihanna and Hassan Jameel, 29, are thinking about marriage, according to a recent report. Nothing’s been made public yet, but you know we’ll keep you posted!)

Sometimes, a song is just a song. But Chris and RiRi have quite the history, so it’s hard not to imagine that that’s where his mind as at! For further proof, take a look at more of the lyrics to Chris’ verse:

Flipmode, I got a new b*tch

Flipmode, all the money I get

Flipmode, you don’t ball like this, hell no

My whole team lit, it’s simple

What you want? Just tell me what you want, baby

What you doin’? Let’s just start with foreplay

When I perform, your shaking make the bed break

Until the the morning

Your lips turn me on, baby

Smoke one with me, let’s get faded

Hit the showers, heat it up, still wide awake

I don’t even know, she say she got a man at home

I love her anyway

And if that n*gga say he love you like he do

Where your wedding ring?

