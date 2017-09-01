Chloe Moretz Gushes Over Sexy Pic Of Brooklyn Beckham After Reuniting — Sweet Comment

Um…are Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham back together?! Fans seem to think so after she posted the sweetest comment on his Instagram photo. See her touching message to her (ex?) boyfriend here!

Fans are absolutely convinced that exes Brooklyn Beckham, 18, and Chloe Moretz, 20, are back together after she posted a loving comment on one of his cute Instagram pics. In the photo, Brooklyn poses next to a bank of lockers, presumably at his college, Parsons School of Design in New York City. There are two shadows on the locks that appear to be women. Scroll down to see the photo! Chloe commented on it, and fans are in a frenzy.

You see that comment? That’s right, Chloe posted a heart emoji! No context, just a big ‘ol red heart. What could it mean? Fans speculated that Chloe may be one of the shadows, and that she even possibly took the photo! If so, that means they’re hanging out again. But is it just as friends, or did they give their relationship another go after splitting in September 2016? This wouldn’t be the first time they got back together after a split; the couple have had a break up and make up relationship for years.

They first split in summer 2015, but reunited by the time New Years Eve rolled around. She confirmed their relationship in May 2016 during the press tour for her movie, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. They were inseparable all summer, but wound up splitting that September. Reunion rumors started in March 2017 after both Brooklyn and Chloe posted cryptic photos on Instagram that may or may not have featured their other half. The rumors dimmed after this, sparking again in August.

Chloe, according to a report from The Sun, gushed about Brooklyn at a party in August in Los Angeles, allegedly confirming that they got back together. “[Chloe] openly told fellow guests they were giving their relationship another go,” a source told the site. “Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together.” It seems like the evidence keeps piling up! Not a lot of people would post a heart on their ex’s photos. Fingers crossed that they’re really getting back together!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Brooklyn are getting back together? Let us know!