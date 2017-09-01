Brooklyn Beckham Slammed By Fans For Posting Photos Playing With Gun In New Shoot On Instagram

Fans are outraged after Brooklyn Beckham posted images from a new photoshoot that showed him messing around with a gun. They think it’s ‘inappropriate’ and called him an ‘idiot’! See his photo and fans’ livid responses here.

Brooklyn Beckham, 18, is getting called out for his tremendous privilege after he played with a gun on Instagram on August 31. The slides from a new photoshoot with famed photographer Damon Baker, 25, show the star posing with a pistol and doing his best tough guy faces, and fans aren’t having it. One of the shots shows Brooklyn making a muscle man pose with the gun pointed at his bulging bicep. In another, Brooklyn points the barrel of the gun at the camera. The comments were full of livid fans disappointed that Brooklyn would even consider holding a gun and making light of the danger.

“Look up Gun Violence Survivors Foundation. You should go and talk to a few of them. Maybe posing with a gun would not seem so cool,” wrote one commenter. “Not sure what you were thinking Brooklyn, but I suggest you make better decisions in the future. Do not promote guns as art,” wrote another. “Yeah nice example to set with the gun, champ. Not. Have a word @davidbeckham,” another commenter wrote.

Damon posted a slideshow of the photos, but commenters didn’t attack him. And yet, they called Brooklyn an “idiot” for posing with the gun. “Depicting a kid who has been brought up with such privilege, who couldn’t possibly have first hand experience of the consequences that this type of ‘cool’ gang image can have on vulnerable children following him?” They’re not backing down from this controversial photoshoot. It’s easy to see why they’re upset.

On an average day in United States, 93 people are killed by guns, according to the CDC. On an average year, 12,000 people in the United States are killed in gun-related homicides. Sixty two percent of gun deaths in the United States are suicides. Seven children and teens are killed by guns in the US on an average day. Playing with guns is not something to make light of.

HollywoodLifers, are you mad at Brooklyn for posing with a gun? Let us know!