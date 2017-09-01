Bow Wow Tells Twitter He Wants To Do Iggy Azalea & Fans Are Not Having It

It looks like Bow Wow has his eye on Iggy Azalea — and he let her know it with one very inappropriate tweet! His message is NOT getting a positive reaction from fans on social media, though…

“Oh my gawd Iggy Azalea got me feeling some type a way,” Bow Wow tweeted on Aug. 31. “Yall know I’m nasty i swear for god I would [tongue emoji] [peach emoji].” Ummm…WHAT?! Ew! A lot of fans seemed to have that same reaction after seeing the rapper’s tweet, because he got a lot of criticism for it. “WTF relax,” one person wrote, while another added, “Why are you always embarrassing yourself?” A number of fans also tweeted funny GIFs and memes of people looking grossed out or confused.

Bow Wow has not been in a public relationship since he ended his engagement to Erica Mena at the end of 2015. The two have been in numerous social media wars ever since their split. Bow Wow also has one daughter, Shai Moss, who was born in 2011, with his ex, Joie Chavis. Meanwhile, Iggy and Nick Young called off their engagement in June 2016 after she found out he was cheating on her, and although she has been linked to French Montana in the months since, it doesn’t seem like things ever got super serious between the pair.

Iggy has yet to respond to Bow Wow’s pretty offensive message, but if she feels the way most of Twitter does, then she won’t be too thrilled about it. The rapper has been known to go off and not be shy about her feelings on social media, so if she catches wind of the tweet and isn’t happy about it (or vice versa), then chances are…we’ll be hearing about it! See the best reactions to Bow Wow’s tweet here:

Nice try shad pic.twitter.com/081EtM3Rbv — Mr. ThrOw It (@CHVSEN_CVSH) August 31, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bow Wow’s tweet to Iggy was inappropriate?